Gold price falls by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

02:41 PM | 28 May, 2024
Gold price falls by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan
KARACHI – Gold prices slightly plunged in domestic market of Pakistan on Tuesday a day after it witnessed upward trend.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price dropped by Rs500 to settle at Rs240,300.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold declined by Rs429 to reach Rs206,018 in local market.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,800 per tola and Rs2,400.54 per 10-gram in Pakistan.

In international market, the gold price dropped by $4 to settle at $2,339.

A day earlier, Gold recovered from previous week’s losses in domestic market of Pakistan on Monday.

Per tola gold price surged by Rs800 to settle at Rs240,800 while the price of 10-gram gold moved up by Rs686 to reach Rs206,447 in Pakistan.

