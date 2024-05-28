Search

Immigration

Canada increases number of visas for Palestinians as violence continues

02:52 PM | 28 May, 2024
Canada increases number of visas for Palestinians as violence continues

TORONTO - After facing backlash, the government of Canada has announced to increase the number of visas for Palestinians seeking to join their family members in the country.

Minister of Immigration, Marc Miller confirmed on Monday that Ottawa would increase the number of visas offered to residents in Gaza to 5,000 under a special program announced in December.

“We remain deeply concerned about the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Gaza. Many people are worried about their loved ones and have expressed significant interest in the temporary special measures we introduced for their extended family in Gaza,” Miller said in a statement.

The minister highlighted that the government was working to assist Palestinians trying to leave Gaza, but added that movement out of the territory is currently impossible due to factors beyond Canada's control.

Though the number of visas has been increased, the hassle of Gaza residents doesn't seem to end as they must obtain approval from Israeli authorities to leave the territory, before their biometric screening in Egypt.

“While movement out of Gaza is not currently possible, the situation may change at any time. With this cap increase, we will be ready to help more people as the situation evolves. Our focus remains on keeping families together,” Miller said.

“Canada continues to put forward the names of those who have passed preliminary screening to local authorities to secure their exit from Gaza. Israel and Egypt are both important partners in implementing these temporary, humanitarian measures and helping people reunite with their family in Canada,” he added.

As far as the statistics are concerned, the minister's spokesperson detailed that 448 Gazans had been issued a temporary visa, including 254 under a policy not related to the special visa program. 

On the issue of bombing in Rafah, Canada’s foreign minister Melanie Joly said in a statement that the country was horrified by strikes that killed Palestinian civilians in Rafah, adding that Canada does not support an Israeli military operation in Rafah.

“This level of human suffering must come to an end. We demand an immediate ceasefire,” the minister said.

It bears mentioning that in December last year, Canada pledged to provide temporary residence to the family members of Canadians who are trapped in conflict-marred Gaza. The number of visas announced at that time was 1,000.

In an official press release, the government announced that special measures were being introduced to support temporary residence for extended family members in Gaza who are related to Canadian citizens and permanent residents. 

Under the offer, it was announced that three-year temporary resident visas would be granted and the immigration minister revealed family members as following who will be able to apply:

The spouse, common-law partner, child regardless of age, grandchild, sibling, parent or grandparent of a Canadian citizen or permanent resident, as well as their immediate family members. 

'We will also prioritize the processing of all existing and new permanent residence applications for Palestinians within family-based streams,' the government had announced at that time. 

The number of visas - merely 1,000 - pledged by the government had triggered concerns and invited criticism for the government which could be a reason for the five-fold increase recently announced. 

