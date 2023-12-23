Zara Noor Abbas flaunts her hair transformation

Zara Noor Abbas, the rising star of the Pakistani entertainment industry, continues to impress the audience with her exceptional talent, which she showcased in various commercially successful drama serials and films.

In a recent Instagram revelation, Abbas not only charmed her fanbase but also set social media abuzz with excitement. The rising star unveiled a jaw-dropping hair transformation that showcased her fearless approach to personal style.

"New hair obsession" the Jhoom actress captioned.

The comment section overflowed with adoration as fans couldn't help but praise her elegance.

Abbas continues to impress fans and critics with her energetic performance; she appeared in several hit dramas including Badshah Begum, Phaans, Dil Tera Hogaya, Zebaish, and Deewar-e-Shab.