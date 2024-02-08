NA-207 Election Results 2024: Asif Ali Zardari vs Sardar Sher M Rind Baloch

LAHORE - The vote count is underway in all national and provincial constituencies across Pakistan after the polling concluded at 5 pm on Thursday.

NA-130 Lahore is one of the sought-after constituencies in which former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari faces PTI-backed candidate Sardar Sher M Rind Baloch.

NA-207 Live Election Results

Asif Ali Zardari Sardar Sher M Rind Baloch Total Votes Total Votes 26800 6501



These are the unofficial results so far.