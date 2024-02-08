Polling time to not be extended, clarifies ECP

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that voting time will not be extended as no any such option is under consideration.

Polling for the general election of National Assembly and four provincial assemblies is underway across the country.

The polling that started at 8 am will continue till 5 pm without any break. Voting is being held on 265 seats of National Assembly and 590 seats of four provincial assemblies.

ECP authorities in a statement said that polling will continue till 5 pm and it will not be extended. They said that unofficial results could be broadcast by media after 6 pm.

They said that the ECP has so far received 55 complaints regarding the electoral process, adding that 45 of them had been addressed.