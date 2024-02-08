Mahira Khan urges Pakistanis to vote in elections 2024

As voting began across Pakistan for the 2024 general elections, renowned actress Mahira Khan joined other celebrities in encouraging citizens to exercise their right to vote.
In a message posted on social media, Khan emphasized the importance of participation, stating:
"No matter what you feel or who you want to vote for.. it’s important that we exercise our fundamental right to VOTE. See you all at the polls. InshAllah. Praying for peace and safety for all Ameen. #Elecciones2024"
Khan's message wasn't alone. A chorus of voices from the Pakistani entertainment industry echoed her call to action, urging citizens to play their part in shaping the nation's future. Actors like Ayeza Khan, Shaista Lodhi, Farhan Saeed, Mawra Hocane, Haroon Shahid, Hina Bayat, and many others previously took to social media, reminding their followers of the importance of exercising their right to vote.
Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.71
|751.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.12
|917.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.87
|59.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.31
|734.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.82
|77.52
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.33
|26.63
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.98
|323.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.81
|7.96
