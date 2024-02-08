Search

ad
Lifestyle

Mahira Khan urges Pakistanis to vote in elections 2024

Maheen Khawaja
04:44 PM | 8 Feb, 2024
Mahira Khan urges Pakistanis to vote in elections 2024
Source: Mahira Khan (Instagram)

As voting began across Pakistan for the 2024 general elections, renowned actress Mahira Khan joined other celebrities in encouraging citizens to exercise their right to vote.

In a message posted on social media, Khan emphasized the importance of participation, stating:

"No matter what you feel or who you want to vote for.. it’s important that we exercise our fundamental right to VOTE. See you all at the polls. InshAllah. Praying for peace and safety for all Ameen. #Elecciones2024"

Khan's message wasn't alone. A chorus of voices from the Pakistani entertainment industry echoed her call to action, urging citizens to play their part in shaping the nation's future. Actors like Ayeza Khan, Shaista Lodhi, Farhan Saeed, Mawra Hocane, Haroon Shahid, Hina Bayat, and many others previously took to social media, reminding their followers of the importance of exercising their right to vote.

"Vote On!" Pakistani celebrities stress responsible voting on February 8th

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

06:18 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

Elections 2024 and Internet Memes: Here's Pakistanis' voting ...

03:03 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

Pakistan Elections 2024: Celebrities step out to vote, urge fans to ...

11:39 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

"Vote On!" Pakistani celebrities stress responsible voting on ...

10:27 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Farhan Saeed, Mawra Hocane call for responsible voting in 2024 ...

11:14 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq bows out of elections 2024, urges ...

09:34 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Imran Khan's son calls for support on Twitter ahead of Elections 2024

Lifestyle

05:58 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Arisha Razi and husband twirl their way into hearts at Mayun ceremony

08:51 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Aishwarya Rai silences divorce rumors with birthday love for husband ...

09:49 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Hamza Malik and Annural Khalid all set to take us back in time

10:47 AM | 8 Feb, 2024

German princess becomes first aristocrat to pose topeless on Playboy ...

07:41 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Romanian singer Akcent steals the spotlight days before Pakistan's ...

08:43 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani announce separation after 12 years of ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:18 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

Elections 2024 and Internet Memes: Here's Pakistanis' voting experience

Gold & Silver Rate

04:16 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Gold maintains gaining streak in Pakistan 

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 7 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.15
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.35
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.71 751.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.09 39.49
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.12 917.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.87 59.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.12 171.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.13 26.43
Omani Riyal OMR 726.31 734.31
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.82 77.52
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.33 26.63
Swiss Franc CHF 320.98 323.48
Thai Bhat THB 7.81 7.96

Horoscope

07:47 AM | 8 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 8th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: