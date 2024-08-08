Iran's airspace closed amid massive military drills; Egypt alerts airlines

TEHRAN – Several airlines have been ordered to avoid Iranian airspace for three hours on Thursday, after a warning from Tehran related to military exercises.

Amid the regional tensions, Iranian authorities conducted drills and airspace will remain closed from 4:30 am. to 7:30 am, with additional warning covering three hours from the previous day.

The advisory comes amidst soaring regional tensions after recent assassination of a Hamas leader in Iranian capital.

Tehran's aviation officials told wire service that there was no warning specifically targeting western Iranian airspace, though it remains uncertain if the restriction applies to the entire country.

Recent development comes amid tensions that led Israel to prepare for potential retaliatory actions to avenge Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Israel reportedly conducted the attack, though Tel Aviv has not confirmed or denied involvement. The heightened situation has caused several international airlines to halt flights to Lebanon, Israel, and Iran.