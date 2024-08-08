Iran's airspace closed amid massive military drills; Egypt alerts airlines

TEHRAN – Several airlines have been ordered to avoid Iranian airspace for three hours on Thursday, after a warning from Tehran related to military exercises.
Amid the regional tensions, Iranian authorities conducted drills and airspace will remain closed from 4:30 am. to 7:30 am, with additional warning covering three hours from the previous day.
The advisory comes amidst soaring regional tensions after recent assassination of a Hamas leader in Iranian capital.
Tehran's aviation officials told wire service that there was no warning specifically targeting western Iranian airspace, though it remains uncertain if the restriction applies to the entire country.
Recent development comes amid tensions that led Israel to prepare for potential retaliatory actions to avenge Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.
Israel reportedly conducted the attack, though Tel Aviv has not confirmed or denied involvement. The heightened situation has caused several international airlines to halt flights to Lebanon, Israel, and Iran.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 8, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.10 for buying and 280.45 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305.25 and selling rate was 307.75.
British Pound rate moved down to 357 for buying, and 359 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.55 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.10
|280.45
|Euro
|EUR
|305.25
|307.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.25
|186.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.50
|744.00
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.35
|206.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.10
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.00
|912.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.50
|729.00
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.50
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.00
|323.00
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.