Immigration

Italy amends EU Blue Card rules: Here's how it would help foreign workers

Web Desk
08:28 PM | 19 Jun, 2024
Italy amends EU Blue Card rules: Here's how it would help foreign workers

MILAN - The government of Italy has made it easier for employers to recruit the workforce from abroad.

As part of the fresh change, Italian employers seeking to hire highly qualified workers under the EU Blue Card scheme can now submit their requests online through a newly launched Services Portal.

The portal has been launched to simplify procedures and improve conditions equally for employees and employers. In this regard, the Italian Ministry of Interior has introduced an updated form on its Services Portal, specifically designed for employers to request the hiring of highly qualified workers from non-EU countries.

The new EBC form, accessible through the Ministry's Immigration One Stop Shop section, allows employers to initiate requests for skilled foreign workers across various sectors. Once the employers submit the form, eligible non-EU workers can apply for positions based on their qualifications. 

The candidates need to meet eligibility criteria to get the EU Blue Card including having completed higher education, possessing a minimum of five years' professional experience in their field, or holding a relevant professional qualification with at least three years' experience.

EU Blue Card holders in Italy must earn a salary of at least 1.5 times the national average and obtain travel health insurance, among other requirements.

The simplification of the process is expected to help employers and employees. Regarding the upside, the EU Blue Card offers numerous advantages, such as unrestricted travel within the European Union, equal working conditions and salaries as Italian citizens, and the potential for permanent residence after a specified period.

What is an EU Blue Card?

The EU Blue Card enables highly skilled individuals from non-EU countries to reside and work within most EU member states, contingent upon possessing advanced professional qualifications such as a university degree.

Additionally, applicants must secure a job contract or a firm employment offer lasting at least one year, with a salary exceeding the average wage in the specific EU country where employment is sought. Notably, the EU Blue Card is valid in 25 of the 27 EU nations, excluding Denmark and Ireland.

Immigration

08:28 PM | 19 Jun, 2024

