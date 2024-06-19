ICC releases latest T20 player rankings

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the latest T20 player rankings amid the ongoing Twenty 20 World Cup 2024.

Australia’s Marcus Stoinis has toppled Mohammad Nabi to dominate the ICC Men’s T20I All-rounder Rankings. The world’s new top-ranked all-rounder took six wickets and made three impressive contributions with the bat as Australia cruised through to the Super Eight stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with a perfect record. Wanindu Hasarang and Shakib Al Hasan make up the top three, with Nabi slipping down the rankings but still close behind in fourth.

In the T20 bowlers' rankings, England spinner Adil Rashid is at the top, with West Indies' spinner Akeal Hosein moving up six positions to claim second place.

According to the ICC rankings, the top four batsmen remain unchanged. India's Suryakumar Yadav holds the top spot, followed by England's Phil Salt in second place. Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam is third, while Mohammad Rizwan is ranked fourth.

However, no Pakistani players have made it into the top 10 in the bowling and all-rounder categories.