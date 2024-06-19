ICC releases latest T20 player rankings

No Pakistani player among top 10 in the bowling and all-rounder categories
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the latest T20 player rankings amid the ongoing Twenty 20 World Cup 2024.
Australia’s Marcus Stoinis has toppled Mohammad Nabi to dominate the ICC Men’s T20I All-rounder Rankings. The world’s new top-ranked all-rounder took six wickets and made three impressive contributions with the bat as Australia cruised through to the Super Eight stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with a perfect record. Wanindu Hasarang and Shakib Al Hasan make up the top three, with Nabi slipping down the rankings but still close behind in fourth.
In the T20 bowlers' rankings, England spinner Adil Rashid is at the top, with West Indies' spinner Akeal Hosein moving up six positions to claim second place.
According to the ICC rankings, the top four batsmen remain unchanged. India's Suryakumar Yadav holds the top spot, followed by England's Phil Salt in second place. Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam is third, while Mohammad Rizwan is ranked fourth.
However, no Pakistani players have made it into the top 10 in the bowling and all-rounder categories.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 19, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.50 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.50
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296.00
|299.00
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.70
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.80
|75.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.80
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.00
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.30
|59.90
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.90
|314.40
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
