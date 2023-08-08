Search

Immigration

Indonesia set to conduct evaluation for visa-free entry

Web Desk 08:51 PM | 8 Aug, 2023
Indonesia set to conduct evaluation for visa-free entry

JAKARTA - Indonesia has said it will conduct an evaluation regarding visa-free entry next month as the country aims to attract tourists but with sustainability in focus.

The country's tourism minister Sandiaga Uno said Indonesia will consider granting visa-free entry for foreigners based on the three criteria of "reciprocity, usefulness, and security,".

The minister noted after attending a meeting chaired by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) that the government targets foreigners who will stay in Indonesia for more than seven days and spend US$1,000 per person.

The minister said the government is keen to ensure that foreign tourists visiting Indonesia bring an impact on the economy, such as by opening up businesses and employment opportunities.

"We want the economy to grow and also an increase in the number of jobs in the tourism sector and the creative economy," he noted.

Regarding the Golden Visa policy, the minister remarked that currently, the policy is still in the finalization stage, and regulations regarding this visa will be finalized after obtaining approval from the president.

It merits mentioning that the government had temporarily suspended visa-free entry for 159 countries through a Decree of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights.

The reason for such suspension was that it had impacts on the state including disturbance of public order and the spread of diseases from countries that have not been declared clean or free of certain diseases by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The country has recently stepped-up efforts to promote high-quality tourism and reduce the number of low-spending tourists on Bali Island.

Moreover, a tax worth 150,000 rupiah ($10) will be imposed on tourists visiting Bali from next year in an effort to preserve its culture and raise funds. Bali, known as the 'Island of Gods,' generates revenue from tourism and seeks to capitalize on its attractive hotspots besides safeguarding its tropical allure.

Confirming the tax, Governor I Wayan Koster explained that the fee will be a one-time payment for foreign tourists visiting Bali and must be paid electronically and will be applicable to international tourists arriving in Bali from abroad or other parts of Indonesia. Interestingly, domestic Indonesian tourists will be exempt from this levy.

When asked if the new tax would deter visitors from touring the destination, Koster negated the perception and said authorities did not believe numbers would reduce.

"It's not a problem. We will use it for the environment, culture and we will build better quality infrastructure, so traveling to Bali will be more comfortable and safe," he told reporters.

“This effort requires cooperation, participation, and mutual cooperation between the Government, Regional Governments, tourism actors, and foreign tourists,” Koster added.

Bali is also cracking down on rowdy visitors after a series of incidents that included acts of disrespect to the predominantly Hindu island's culture surfaced.

Besides tax, awareness is also in focus as in March, Bali's tourism board said it would begin an advertising campaign designed to educate visitors on how to behave at culturally sensitive locations.

Bali remains a favorite spot for partygoers and the Central Bureau of Statistics (BPS) reported tourist arrivals to the island in March 2023 as 370,832 visits which is 14.59% increase compared to February 2023.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Traveling to Greece? Read this for seamless entry to tourist site Acropolis

09:41 PM | 8 Aug, 2023

Saudi Arabia expands e-visa service: Here are 8 more countries declared eligible

10:49 PM | 7 Aug, 2023

UAE reduces visa overstay fines: Read fresh regulations for tourists, travelers and residents here

10:34 PM | 7 Aug, 2023

Saudi Arabia introduces E-Visa waivers: Citizens from these countries eligible for visa

08:37 PM | 5 Aug, 2023

China relaxes visa rules in fresh reforms: Here's what has changed

10:05 PM | 4 Aug, 2023

Applying for UK visa from Pakistan? Here's what British HC suggests

08:45 PM | 4 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

FACT-CHECK: Has University of Hull really expelled Pakistani judge ...

10:18 PM | 8 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 8th August, 2023 

09:04 AM | 8 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 8, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 08, 2023.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM) 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 291.5 294.65
Euro EUR 320.5 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371.8 375.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.4 82.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.8 78.5
Australian Dollar AUD 196.5 198.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.58 771.58
Canadian Dollar CAD 222.8 225
China Yuan CNY 39.94 40.34
Danish Krone DKK 42.16 42.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.76 37.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.17 942.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.69 176.69
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 745.95 753.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.9 79.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.5 214.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 329 331.52
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 8, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,700 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,072.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (8 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Karachi PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Islamabad PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Peshawar PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Quetta PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Sialkot PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Attock PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Gujranwala PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Jehlum PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Multan PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Bahawalpur PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Gujrat PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Nawabshah PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Chakwal PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Hyderabad PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Nowshehra PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Sargodha PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Faisalabad PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Mirpur PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: