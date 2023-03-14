Search

Want to work and visit France? Here's how you can get Working Holiday Visa

Web Desk 09:28 PM | 14 Mar, 2023
Want to work and visit France? Here's how you can get Working Holiday Visa
Source: Photo by Mikhail Nilov

PARIS - France's culture, cuisines, history and a fashion sense attracts many tourists from across the globe but do you know that the country also offers Working Holiday visa which means that foreigners can stay in the country and do some work besides traveling.

The theme behind France' Working Holiday visa is to encourage youngsters to visit the country and learn and promote its unique culture and history among other countries.

In this article, we will guide you through the process of applying for the Working Holiday Visa so that you can see what is the eligibility criteria, what are the benefits and how you can avail this visa. 

Benefits of Working Holiday Visa

The primary benefit of the visa is that you can supplement your travel expenses while being in the country through work and so you can make money and spend there and then instead of first saving it and then going to the country. 

The Working Holiday Visa allows you to interact with people and learn more about the country as well as its work culture. 

Another benefit of this visa type is that you can stay for up to an year in the country but it cannot be extended further.  This visa enables you to work without getting registered or authorized by the French authorities in advance and you can also make multiple entries.

Eligibility Criteria 

The very first benchmark is that France has signed agreement regarding Working Holiday Visa with 16 countries and only citizens from those countries can avail this kind of visa. These countries are:

Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Canada (agreement on youth mobility), Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, South Korea, Japan, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Mexico, Peru, Russia, Taiwan and Uruguay.

If you need a France Working holiday visa, then you must adhere to the following:

  • You should meet the terms and conditions of the agreement regarding duration of stay and expected financial resources provided for in the agreement.
  • Your age must be between 18 and 30 years of age (i.e. until the day before their 31st birthday), regardless of country or territory of origin.
  • For Argentina, Australia and Canada, the maximum age is 35 years (up to the date of 36th birthday)

Nationals of countries that have a "Vacances-travail" (Working holiday) agreement with France should file their application with the competent visa center in their country or territory of nationality.

On the other hand, citizens of Australia, Canada and Colombia residing abroad may file their visa application with the competent French consular service in their country of residence.

How to Apply for Working Holiday Visa 

You must complete the application form and check the validity of the passport. Besides, all the documents like insurance, hotel stay, photographs, evidence of visa application fee payment and any other documents requested by the embassy should be submitted. 

Moreover, you should also substantiate that you have enough finances to support your stay in the beginning and a letter translated into France indicating or explaining your intentions to travel to France should also be submitted, Youthpop reported.

For submitting the application, you should book an appointment online with your consulate or embassy of France in your home country and pay a visa fee and keep the receipt.

Then, when you are called for an interview, visit the embassy or consulate on time and appear before the officers. Try to keep all necessary documents if asked and be honest in your answers.

After this if you clear the interview, you will be awarded a France Working holiday visa and you are all set to visit the country.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

