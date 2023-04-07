Passengers suffer on Islamabad-bound flight as air conditioning system malfunctions

KARACHI - Passengers on a private airline suffered heavily when a glitch disrupted the air conditioning system of one of its aircraft here on Friday.
The airline was about to take off for Islamabad from Karachi at 12.00 when the pilot came to know of a glitch.
According to sources close to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the technical issue erupted in the engine of the plane when the pilot was taxiing on the runway. It was initially identified that during the push back, the engine could not be started.
The technical issue also disrupted the air conditioning system leaving as many as 160 passengers with no option than to suffer; the flight was delayed owing to the tech outage.
The ordeal of the travelers was intensified due to the fact that dozens of passengers were fasting and the weather of the city left them high and dry; the airline has yet to issue any statement though it has launched investigations into the incident.
Hundreds of passengers move daily between Karachi, the economic hub of Pakistan and provincial capital of Sindh and Islamabad, the federal capital housing government offices and ministries. The passengers mainly include businessmen, government officials, celebrities and others from different walks of life who prefer air travel over other modes of transportation as the former is convenient and swift though a bit expensive.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 7, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.5
|292
|Euro
|EUR
|314.5
|317.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|79.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.2
|78
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|36.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.3
|2.35
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.25
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistani market surged by Rs100 to reach Rs214,600 on Friday.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs84 to settle at Rs183,985.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $11 to close at $2008 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged as Rs2,686 per tola and Rs2,306 per 10 grams, respectively.
