Passengers suffer on Islamabad-bound flight as air conditioning system malfunctions

KARACHI - Passengers on a private airline suffered heavily when a glitch disrupted the air conditioning system of one of its aircraft here on Friday.

The airline was about to take off for Islamabad from Karachi at 12.00 when the pilot came to know of a glitch.

According to sources close to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the technical issue erupted in the engine of the plane when the pilot was taxiing on the runway. It was initially identified that during the push back, the engine could not be started.

The technical issue also disrupted the air conditioning system leaving as many as 160 passengers with no option than to suffer; the flight was delayed owing to the tech outage.

The ordeal of the travelers was intensified due to the fact that dozens of passengers were fasting and the weather of the city left them high and dry; the airline has yet to issue any statement though it has launched investigations into the incident.

Hundreds of passengers move daily between Karachi, the economic hub of Pakistan and provincial capital of Sindh and Islamabad, the federal capital housing government offices and ministries. The passengers mainly include businessmen, government officials, celebrities and others from different walks of life who prefer air travel over other modes of transportation as the former is convenient and swift though a bit expensive.