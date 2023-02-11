Mamya Shajaffar sparks controversy with latest dance video

Maham Shahid Jaffar, also known as Mamya Shajaffar, is a Pakistani model, dancer, illustrator, and actor who has gained recognition for her bold and confident personality. She is known for her daring fashion choices and her fearless attitude towards flaunting her curves.

Recently, the actress thrilled her fans with a mesmerizing performance as she twerked to the classic Bollywood track, "Le Gayi" by Karishma Kapoor posted on her Instagram. Dressed in an alluring backless gold top paired with sleek black pants, the ultra-bold model shimmered and moved to the rhythm of the iconic song. Her daring and confident display has left a lasting impression on audiences everywhere.

"Funny story, I turned the camera on to take votes on how I should accessorise myself, started filming meself and when my ride arrived I ran without changing the mismatched accessories because you don’t keep your friends waiting.." captioned the 23-year-old.

The keyboard trolls attacked the model, with some questioning her religion by asking if she was a Muslim, while others derisively referred to her as the next Urfi Javed.

On the work front, Shajaffar was lauded for her performance in Meesni.