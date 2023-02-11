Mamya Shajaffar sparks controversy with latest dance video

Maham Shahid Jaffar, also known as Mamya Shajaffar, is a Pakistani model, dancer, illustrator, and actor who has gained recognition for her bold and confident personality. She is known for her daring fashion choices and her fearless attitude towards flaunting her curves.
Recently, the actress thrilled her fans with a mesmerizing performance as she twerked to the classic Bollywood track, "Le Gayi" by Karishma Kapoor posted on her Instagram. Dressed in an alluring backless gold top paired with sleek black pants, the ultra-bold model shimmered and moved to the rhythm of the iconic song. Her daring and confident display has left a lasting impression on audiences everywhere.
"Funny story, I turned the camera on to take votes on how I should accessorise myself, started filming meself and when my ride arrived I ran without changing the mismatched accessories because you don’t keep your friends waiting.." captioned the 23-year-old.
The keyboard trolls attacked the model, with some questioning her religion by asking if she was a Muslim, while others derisively referred to her as the next Urfi Javed.
On the work front, Shajaffar was lauded for her performance in Meesni.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 11, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|268.93
|269.58
|Euro
|EUR
|288.93
|289.53
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|325.8
|326.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.16
|73.46
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.6
|71.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.8
|742.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.19
|35.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.36
|912.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.25
|64.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.33
|176.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.81
|27.11
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.88
|76.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.4
|210.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|300.25
|302.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – Gold witnessed an upward trend on Saturday as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs400 per tola to reach Rs198,400.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs343 to settle at Rs170,096.
Yesterday, the South Asian country increased by Rs3,300 per tola to close at Rs198,000. In the international market, the commodity price remained unchanged at $1865 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market also remained changed as Rs2,160 per tola and Rs1,851 per 10 grams.
