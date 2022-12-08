Imran Ashraf gets into his 'Bhola' character for Pakistani cops

Lollywood's favourite actor Imran Ashraf has amassed a huge fan following owing to his acting prowess, and down-to-earth personality.

While Ashraf's on-screen characters have gathered many accolades, the 33-year-old actor's complex and mentally challenged character portrayal in the blockbuster drama serial Ranjha Ranjha Kardi has become fans' all-time favourite.

In a recent viral video circulating on the internet, Ashraf was requested by two police officials to get into his most popular character 'Bhola' as the two young officers stood next to the Tabeer star, obviously elated.

While the Main Maa Nahi Banna Chahti actor recreated the bubbly character, the policemen burst into a fit of giggles — a sight showing the love between Ashraf and his fans.

On the work front, Ashraf's recent works include Rani Nokrani, Kahin Deep Jaley, Mushk, Raqs e Bismil, Hum Tum, Badzaat and Chaudhry and Sons.