Imran Ashraf gets into his 'Bhola' character for Pakistani cops
Web Desk
04:24 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
Imran Ashraf gets into his 'Bhola' character for Pakistani cops
Source: Imran Ashraf (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood's favourite actor Imran Ashraf has amassed a huge fan following owing to his acting prowess, and down-to-earth personality.

While Ashraf's on-screen characters have gathered many accolades, the 33-year-old actor's complex and mentally challenged character portrayal in the blockbuster drama serial Ranjha Ranjha Kardi has become fans' all-time favourite.

In a recent viral video circulating on the internet, Ashraf was requested by two police officials to get into his most popular character 'Bhola' as the two young officers stood next to the Tabeer star, obviously elated.

While the Main Maa Nahi Banna Chahti actor recreated the bubbly character, the policemen burst into a fit of giggles — a sight showing the love between Ashraf and his fans.

On the work front, Ashraf's recent works include Rani Nokrani, Kahin Deep Jaley, Mushk, Raqs e Bismil, Hum Tum, Badzaat and Chaudhry and Sons.

Imran Ashraf induces nostalgia with latest video 10:35 PM | 10 Nov, 2022

Pakistani Showbiz A-lister Imran Ashraf Awan has broken the internet, leaving many of his fans and followers in awe, ...

More From This Category
Dance group Quick Style shares bittersweet ...
03:25 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
Pakistani dance sensation Ayesha stuns fans with ...
01:13 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
Benazir Bhutto's poorly-made statue sparks public ...
12:31 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
Aymen Saleem shares new video with makeover ...
11:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
Anoushey Ashraf shares her experience of dealing ...
02:39 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
Teary-eyed Saba Faisal announces complete boycott ...
07:45 PM | 7 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Imran Ashraf gets into his 'Bhola' character for Pakistani cops
04:24 PM | 8 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr