Amar Khan shocks fans with new BTS video

Lollywood diva Amar Khan's fame skyrocketed when her massive fan following was introduced to her amazing dancing skills and successful acting endeavours.

Now, the Bela Pur Ki Dayan star gave an insight into the hard work that goes behind the scene's shooting. Needless to say, she aced her scene to perfection in the latest viral BTS video.

Taking to Instagram, Amar dropped a video where she reveals the struggle and how the gunshot scenes are done in dramas. "Some Scenes are Super exciting as much as they are technically scary.????????As a viewer Id always imagine how they use do these action scenes especially the gunshot ones from where the blood pours out. Here is breaking your mystery bubble,its an electric cracker which blasts ..????

Disclaimer: Only done under experts supervision never to be tried ever!????

On the work front, Amar Khan made her debut with the film Dum Mastam opposite Imran Ashraf. The film is directed by maestro Ehteshamuddin and penned by Amar Khan.

Produced by Adnan Siddiqui and Akhtar Hasnain for Cereal Entertainment, and distributed by HUM Films, it was release on Eid ul Fitr 2022.