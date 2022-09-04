Amar Khan shocks fans with new BTS video
Share
Lollywood diva Amar Khan's fame skyrocketed when her massive fan following was introduced to her amazing dancing skills and successful acting endeavours.
Now, the Bela Pur Ki Dayan star gave an insight into the hard work that goes behind the scene's shooting. Needless to say, she aced her scene to perfection in the latest viral BTS video.
Taking to Instagram, Amar dropped a video where she reveals the struggle and how the gunshot scenes are done in dramas. "Some Scenes are Super exciting as much as they are technically scary.????????As a viewer Id always imagine how they use do these action scenes especially the gunshot ones from where the blood pours out. Here is breaking your mystery bubble,its an electric cracker which blasts ..????
Disclaimer: Only done under experts supervision never to be tried ever!????
@harpalgeotv #daraar #geotv #amarkhan"
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Amar Khan made her debut with the film Dum Mastam opposite Imran Ashraf. The film is directed by maestro Ehteshamuddin and penned by Amar Khan.
Produced by Adnan Siddiqui and Akhtar Hasnain for Cereal Entertainment, and distributed by HUM Films, it was release on Eid ul Fitr 2022.
Amar Khan's new video takes the internet by storm 03:14 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
Lollywood diva Amar Khan has mastered the art of charming the audience with her versatile roles. Besides her abiding ...
- Importance of floriculture11:32 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
-
-
- Power division starts implementing FAC exemption for 300 units01:36 PM | 4 Sep, 2022
- PM Shehbaz arrives in Quetta to review flood relief work12:40 PM | 4 Sep, 2022
- Manchar Lake water reaches dangerous level, residents ordered to ...12:00 PM | 4 Sep, 2022
-
- Sophia Mirza used FIA to lie to Interpol to get daughters arrested, ...11:19 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan’s most-loved onscreen pair Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan ...09:50 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Standing by nation in hour of need is Army's 'sacred duty': DG ISPR03:27 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022