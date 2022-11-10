Imran Ashraf induces nostalgia with latest video

Pakistani Showbiz A-lister Imran Ashraf Awan has broken the internet, leaving many of his fans and followers in awe, with his acting skills and versatility.

And now the Mushk star shared a video featuring himself in a nostalgic picture and a poem recited by himself. The thought-provoking poem about love and its true essence left many netizens debating whether the emotion should be taken as a curse or strength.

The Dil Mom Ka Diya actor seemingly shared a throwback picture of himself to remind his followers to cherish the past.

The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actor advocated forgotten love and the memories of someone special subsiding due to the struggles and responsibilities of life in the metrically musical verses. The video received immense love from social users.

On the work front, Ashraf was recently seen in Inkaar, Rani Nokrani, Kahin Deep Jaley, Mushk, Raqs e Bismil, Hum Tum, Badzaat, and Chaudhry and Sons