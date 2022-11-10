The Legend of Maula Jatt's writer received offers from India

Popular Pakistani screenwriter Nasir Adeeb is known for penning numerous successful movies, including the all-time classic Maula Jatt in the Punjabi language.

The Legend of Maula Jatt, also written by Nasir Adeeb, has now broken all the records of box office.

In his recent interview, Nasir Adeeb hinted towards working in India. He revealed, “Well, I’m happy because I think that I was not this much capable but it’s because of Allah’s blessing upon me that the film got hit. I am happy on my Allah’s blessings which he showers on me, I don’t change after success or failure, I remain the same person.

"I believe respect and disrespect is given by Allah, I had offer after the trailer of The Legend of Maula Jatt got released, they have given me script of Jatt Juna 2 (Indian popular film’s part 2), I wrote The Return of Jatt Juna, after the release of that film I got two more offers from India, in one or two days, it will be finalized and I will go to Canada for script writing," he concluded.

Directed by Bilal Lashari, The Legend of Maula Jatt is a remake of Yunus Malik's 1979 cult classic of the same name.

It revolves around the legendary rivalry between Noori Natt and Maula Jatt. The film stars Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Humaima Malik among others. The film is said to be made on one of the highest budgets in Pakistani film history.