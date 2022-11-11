Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 11 November 2022

08:16 AM | 11 Nov, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 11 November 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs154,800 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 132,720. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 121,659 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 141,899.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 154,850 PKR 1,780
Karachi PKR 154,800 PKR 1,780
Islamabad PKR 154,900 PKR 1,780
Peshawar PKR 154,940 PKR 1,780
Quetta PKR 154,990 PKR 1,780
Sialkot PKR 154,800 PKR 1,780
Attock PKR 154,800 PKR 1,780
Gujranwala PKR 154,800 PKR 1,780
Jehlum PKR 154,800 PKR 1,780
Multan PKR 154,800 PKR 1,780
Bahawalpur PKR 154,800 PKR 1,780
Gujrat PKR 154,800 PKR 1,780
Nawabshah PKR 154,800 PKR 1,780
Chakwal PKR 154,800 PKR 1,780
Hyderabad PKR 154,800 PKR 1,780
Nowshehra PKR 154,800 PKR 1,780
Sargodha PKR 154,800 PKR 1,780
Faisalabad PKR 154,800 PKR 1,780
Mirpur PKR 154,800 PKR 1,780

