‘$7.8 million in 4 weeks’ – The Legend of Maula Jatt becomes highest grosser Punjabi film globally

LAHORE – The Legend of Maula Jatt continues to shatter the records as the film, starring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi, has become the highest grossing Punjabi film of all time worldwide.

The Maula Jatt’s official Instagram shared the achievement, stating the film has raked in $7.8 million within four weeks of its release.

Earlier this month, it became the first Pakistani movie in country’s history to commercially beat and Indian film, SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Directed by Bilal Lashari, The Legend of Maula Jatt is a remake of Yunus Malik's 1979 cult classic of the same name.

It revolves around the legendary rivalry between Noori Natt and Maula Jatt. The film stars Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Humaima Malik among others. The film is said to be made on one of the highest budgets in Pakistani film history.