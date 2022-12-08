PAKvENG: Pakistan to take on England in second Test tomorrow in Multan
MULTAN – The second Test match between Pakistan and England will start in Multan tomorrow (Friday).
The match will start at 10am. England lead the three match series by 1-0. England defeated Pakistan by 74 runs in the first Test match in Rawalpindi couple of days ago.
📸📸#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/0hCgmlRIpm— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 8, 2022
Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against England. The 29-year old, who made his debut in the first test, stepped on the ball while fielding on the first day in Rawalpindi, leading to a Grade-II strain in his right quad.
Haris Rauf will now travel to Lahore where he will begin his rehabilitation at the National High Performance Centre.
