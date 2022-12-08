OIC secretary general visits Pakistan this week

ISLAMABAD – Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha will lead a five-member delegation to Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir from 10-12 December 2022.

He is visiting at the invitation of the Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, foreign office said in a statement, adding that this will be his first country visit to Pakistan since assuming office in November 2021.

During his visit, Secretary General will call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and hold delegation level meeting with the foreign minister. He will also meet with the Minister of Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, the Minister of Information Technology and the Minister of Commerce. He will also visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The OIC secretary general and the foreign minister will discuss inter alia issues on the agenda of OIC including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Islamophobia and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. It will also be an opportunity to exchange views on vital issues of economic, social and technological cooperation among OIC member countries.

Pakistan as a founding member of OIC will continue to make efforts to promote Islamic solidarity, unity and dialogue in the organization. As Chair of the CFM, it has worked towards fully activating the OIC peace and security architecture to resolve disputes and conflicts, established the OIC Trust Fund to channel dire humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, provided leadership role to address the abhorrent phenomena of Islamophobia and promote cooperation between OIC member states in the domain of trade, commerce, food security, science and technology.

Secretary General’s visit will enable exchange of views on how OIC can galvanize itself further to deliver on the aspirations of 1.9 billion Muslims that it represents.