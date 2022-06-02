Johnny Depp ‘at peace’ after winning defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard
Share
Hollywood star Johnny Depp won a defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard who had accused him of domestic abuse.
A jury in Fairfaz, Virginia, issued ruling in favour of Depp after weeks long hectic testimony in the $100 million defamation suit. The jury found Heard’s statement about her marriage false and aimed at maligning the ex-husband.
The court has awarded the Pirates of The Caribbean star $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.
The Jury also found that Depp defamed Heard through his attorney and awarded her $2 million in damages.
Following the verdict, the 58-year-old actor issued a statement, saying: “The jury gave me my life back”.
He said that the serious and false allegations levied at him had changed his life and the life of his children six years ago “in the blink of an eye”.
“It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career. And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled,” he added.
View this post on Instagram
“Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me.”
“I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that. I am, and have been, overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the colossal support and kindness from around the world,” Depp wrote.
He concluded his statement by saying, “Truth never perishes”.
Reacting to the verdict, Amber Heard termed it a "setback" for women.
"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband," she said in a statement.
View this post on Instagram
"I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback... It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously," she said.
Depp, who was married to Heard from 2015 to 2017, sued her for $50 million over an newspaper article in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse. Later, she filed a countersuit against him for $100 million over defamation.
Johnny Depp takes legal action against British ... 12:51 PM | 8 Jul, 2020
Hollywood star Johnny Depp is suing a British tabloid over allegations he had physically assaulted his ex-wife, actress ...
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- PPP announces protest against Imran Khan’s statement on splitting ...10:31 AM | 2 Jun, 2022
- Establishment’s wrong decisions to break Pakistan into three ...09:52 AM | 2 Jun, 2022
- Johnny Depp ‘at peace’ after winning defamation lawsuit against ...09:22 AM | 2 Jun, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:35 AM | 2 Jun, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 02 June 202208:18 AM | 2 Jun, 2022
- Salman Khan’s security beefed up after Sidhu Moosewala’s killing11:55 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Hira Mani faces backlash over ‘new fashion style'07:15 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Shagufta Ejaz shares a hilarious TikTok video about Nawaz Sharif06:50 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022