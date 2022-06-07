Shehbaz government vows to shorten loadshedding hours amid longer outages
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced to reduce the period of scheduled electricity outages to three and half hours from today, in contrast to the fact that shortfall has surged to 6,000 megawatts due to increasing demand in the country.
Reports said that the federal capital is witnessing eight hours loadshedding while blackouts in major cities including Karachi were reaching around 14 hours.
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, a senior leader of PML-N and close aide of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said that power generation capacity had been increased by 4,000MW to 21,000MW while the demand had exceeded 25,000MW during the summer.
He claimed that the shortfall of electricity stood at 4,000MW and hoped that the loadshedding will be reduced to 3.5 hours from Tuesday (today). He said that the duration will be further reduced by the end June.
But the ground reality contradicts Abbasi’s claims as the electricity shortfall in the country has been recorded at 6,000MW.
People in different areas of Karachi are facing 19 hours power outage, adding that the blackouts also have adverse impact on industrial production in Faisalabad.
