Shehbaz government vows to shorten loadshedding hours amid longer outages

01:14 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
Shehbaz government vows to shorten loadshedding hours amid longer outages
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced to reduce the period of scheduled electricity outages to three and half hours from today, in contrast to the fact that shortfall has surged to 6,000 megawatts due to increasing demand in the country. 

Reports said that the federal capital is witnessing eight hours loadshedding while blackouts in major cities including Karachi were reaching around 14 hours.  

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, a senior leader of PML-N and close aide of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said that power generation capacity had been increased by 4,000MW to 21,000MW while the demand had exceeded 25,000MW during the summer. 

He claimed that the shortfall of electricity stood at 4,000MW and hoped that the loadshedding will be reduced to 3.5 hours from Tuesday (today). He said that the duration will be further reduced by the end June. 

But the ground reality contradicts Abbasi’s claims as the electricity shortfall in the country has been recorded at 6,000MW. 

People in different areas of Karachi are facing 19 hours power outage, adding that the blackouts also have adverse impact on industrial production in Faisalabad. 

Loadshedding for more than two hours is ... 09:50 AM | 5 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reprimanded the ministers and officials concerned over the ongoing ...

More From This Category
PM Shehbaz consults with business community at ...
08:40 AM | 7 Jun, 2022
British PM Boris Johnson survives no-confidence ...
09:30 AM | 7 Jun, 2022
PTI lawmaker threatens rulers with suicide attack ...
10:11 PM | 6 Jun, 2022
German Foreign Minister due in Pakistan tomorrow
08:51 PM | 6 Jun, 2022
Election Commission says ready to hold general ...
07:51 PM | 6 Jun, 2022
Adnan Siddiqui wins hearts with his recitation of ...
09:24 PM | 6 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amber Heard wins Saudi marriage proposal after losing court battle to Johnny Depp
11:37 AM | 7 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr