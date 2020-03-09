Sham Idrees, Froggy welcome a baby girl

Congratulations are in order for Sham Idrees and Queen Froggy as they have been blessed with a baby daughter, Sierra Idrees.

Idrees took to Instagram to share the news, posting a photo of his daughter holding his finger.

“Alhamdulillah , we are blessed to announce the arrival of our baby girl. Please keep her in your prayers! Say Mashaa’Allah,” read the caption. The YouTuber also posted a vlog on the birth of his daughter.

The couple's social media has been flooded with congratulatory messages by fans and contemporaries alike.

Moreover, they have also created an Instagram account for their newborn. The account has managed to garner more than 57k followers already.

https://www.instagram.com/iamsierraidrees/?hl=en

