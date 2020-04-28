One-sided love is not beautiful, it’s self-torture: Hasnain Lehri talks about failed romance

The world of celebrity pairs has always been a precarious place, and while there have been a number of iconic celebrity couples that have stood the test of time, there are a number that burned hot and flamed out of the popular consciousness.

Last year saw several celebrity breakups that hit us hard and one of them was Sabeeka Imam and Hasnain Lehri’s split.

Over four months ago, in an Instagram post, Sabeeka shared a few pictures of the couple and penned an emotional caption, announcing that the two are no longer dating.

“This journey officially comes to an end. It has been a long time since we both realised that our paths are destined to be separate. After multiple attempts and much consideration we have called it quits,” Sabeeka wrote on Instagram.

In the past few months, Hasnain has taken to Twitter to post obscure tweets about love, loyalty, regret and hope.

I reward loyalty

with loyalty.



I reward disloyalty

with distance — Hasnain Lehri (@hasnainlehri) April 24, 2020

Love is the endless ocean of God. — Hasnain Lehri (@hasnainlehri) April 26, 2020

https://twitter.com/hasnainlehri/status/1253727510380138501?s=20

His most recent Tweet about heartbreak caught our attention the most.

He posted an excerpt from Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogue from Karan Johar’s directorial, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, about one-sided love.

Shahruk khan lied to us, Ek tarfa

pyaar is not beautiful it’s self torture — Hasnain Lehri (@hasnainlehri) April 26, 2020

“Shahrukh Khan lied to us, ek tarfa pyaar (One-sided love) is not beautiful, it’s self-torture,” he tweeted.

Twitterati is curious as to whom Lehri is referring to and here’s what they have to say:

Who hurt you king:( — ' (@Awarahaurat) April 26, 2020

Who hurt Hasnain Lehri? — Az. (@MissKarao_) April 27, 2020

He and Sabeeka Imam broke up some time ago. — The Nabob (@FatehsherRajput) April 27, 2020

Exactly 😭 — Shujaat Ali 🇵🇰 (@Shujaatsays) April 26, 2020

Agar isko bhi koi ignore ker raha hy tou humara tou koi naam hi nhi hy. — Habibah Qamar (@Qamarhabibah) April 26, 2020

Welcome to the club bro — Hammad Khan (@hammadkhaaannn) April 27, 2020

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!