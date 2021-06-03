Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani booked for violating Covid-19 restrictions

Bollywood stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been booked for flouting COVID-19 safety restrictions, as reported by the Indian media.

The duo was spotted roaming in their car at Bandstand, Bandra on June 1 when they were stopped by the cops.

Confirming the news, the official Twitter handle of Mumbai police proceeded to take a jibe at the actors as they tweeted a mocking post.

"In the ongoing ‘War’ against the virus, going ‘Malang’ on the streets of Bandra cost dearly to two actors who have been booked under sections 188, 34 IPC by Bandra Police Station. We request all Mumbaikars to avoid unnecessary ‘Heropanti’ which can compromise on safety against Covid."

As per the details, the police commented that the actors were found roaming around the city after 2 pm and could not provide a valid reason to the police for being out of their homes.

Much to fans dismay, Disha shared a post on Instagram, hours after a case was filed against her by the Mumbai Police for flouting Covid-19 norms where the 28-year-old seems to be dreaming about vacations as she posts a throwback click.

Strict rules have been implemented according to the government's orders where all essential shops are allowed to operate between 7am and 2pm. The state of Maharashtra is under lockdown till June 15.

Disha and Tiger are rumoured to be dating each other for a few years now but have not confirmed their relationship publicly. The duo randomly drops adorable comments on each other's posts and have also been on multiple holidays together.