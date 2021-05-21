Disha Patani's viral backflip video leaves fans in awe

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is undoubtedly a powerhouse of talent.

Apart from her impeccable acting skills, she is a fitness freak too. In her latest viral video, she attempts a backflip and lands safely on her feet with utmost ease.

Winning the hearts of the massive fan following, the 28-year-old's perfect backflip stunt has gone viral on social media with the netizens applauding her.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Malang star shared the video where she can be spotted performing the stunt as BTS song Butter plays in the background.

“Wish this would feel more like butter,” Disha captioned.

Praises poured in, in the comments section where Disha's rumoured beau Tiger Shroff also appreciated her and dropped a comment, ‘Clean’, followed by clapping, fire and heart-eyed emoticons.

On the work front, Disha’s latest film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with superstar Salman Khan has created history as it becomes the most-watched Bollywood film on day one.