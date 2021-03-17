PIA flight makes emergency landing at Karachi airport after bird strike
03:06 PM | 17 Mar, 2021
PIA flight makes emergency landing at Karachi airport after bird strike
KARACHI – Passengers of national carrier flight PK-368 had a miraculous escape on Wednesday when a bird struck the aircraft at the Jinnah International Airport.

The pilot of the Islamabad bound flight, however, managed to complete the safe landing of the aircraft at Karachi and no human injury was reported.

According to the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesperson, one engine of the plane which has 162 passengers on board was damaged just after the plane took off from the runway.

Later, all the passengers were shifted to the airport’s lounge. An alternative flight will be arranged for their departure to the federal capital.

On Tuesday, a Qatar Airlines plane was also hit by a bird while landing at the Lahore International Airport. The pilot immediately alerted the Control Tower which rushed support vehicles to the runway.

Earlier, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority had decided to install the acoustic bird repellent system at Karachi and Lahore airports to prevent such hazardous incidents.

