Hira Mani looks stunning in latest pictures

Lollywood diva Hira Mani's stardom has skyrocketed due to her impeccable acting skills, cheerful persona and fashionista look.

The Do Bol actress has been experimenting with her style and stunning her admirers with a fusion of eastern and western wear paired with sleek hairstyles.

This time, the Meray Paas Tum Hou actor came up with a new style as she posed for the camera. She paired it with black pants outfits and a dewy look.

On the work front, Hira Mani was recently seen in Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut, Mein Hari Piya, Ibn-e-Hawa, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, and Aik Anaar Do Belmar.