President Alvi visits Pakistan Army officers, soldiers injured in Bannu CTD complex operation

RAWALPINDI - President Arif Alvi visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi on Friday to meet the officers and soldiers who got injured while clearing Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) complex in Bannu.
The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said the president praised their bravery and resolve to fight against terrorism.
He also attended graduation ceremony for National Security Course 2023 held at the National Defence Unit (NDU), Islamabad, as the chief guest.
National Security Course was attended by selected participants from Civil Services of Pakistan, along with officers from the Armed Forces.
The main focus of this course was to enable the course members to comprehend the interplay of all elements of national power in the construct of ‘Comprehensive National Security’.President congratulated the graduating students and awarded the certificates.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 23, 2022 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.4
|234.7
|Euro
|EUR
|258
|261
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|296.5
|299.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.4
|69
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65
|65.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|151.01
|152.26
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|601.41
|605.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.09
|167.44
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.4
|32.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.32
|31.67
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.91
|29.26
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.24
|2.28
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.02
|744.02
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|597.35
|591.85
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|244.17
|245.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.46
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs176,900 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 151,670. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 139,030 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 162,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
