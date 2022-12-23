President Alvi visits Pakistan Army officers, soldiers injured in Bannu CTD complex operation

RAWALPINDI - President Arif Alvi visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi on Friday to meet the officers and soldiers who got injured while clearing Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) complex in Bannu.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said the president praised their bravery and resolve to fight against terrorism.

He also attended graduation ceremony for National Security Course 2023 held at the National Defence Unit (NDU), Islamabad, as the chief guest.

National Security Course was attended by selected participants from Civil Services of Pakistan, along with officers from the Armed Forces.

The main focus of this course was to enable the course members to comprehend the interplay of all elements of national power in the construct of ‘Comprehensive National Security’.President congratulated the graduating students and awarded the certificates.