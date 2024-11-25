Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

WhatsApp, Instagram services disrupted for second day in Pakistan amid Protest

LAHORE – Services of WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and other communication application continues to disrupt, leaving millions frustrated in Pakistan amid Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) march to capital.

To avoid any political upheaval, authorities restricted nationwide services while users are facing challenges in accessing the platforms, with widespread reports of outages. The cause of the disruption remains unclear, and no official statement has been issued by authorities, prompting speculation about the timing of the shutdown.

The government earlier cautioned masses to be ready for such situation, including restriction on internet services without mentioning any specific region.

Internet monitoring platform NetBlocks and Downdetector also witnessed widespread issues, with Pakistanis unable to access WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and other major websites.

The disruption extends beyond social media platforms, with slow internet speeds affecting overall connectivity.

Amid the disruption, people lamented government’s back-to-back restrictions during protests. Some even termed shutdowns a violation of citizens’ right to access information and freedom of speech. “These restrictions are not only hurting the public, but they’re also making us a laughingstock internationally,” she added.

In response to PTI’s protest call, State Minister for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja took to social media, labeling the rally a “Fitna Call” and emphasizing the government’s stance against PTI’s mobilization efforts.

As PTI founder Imran Khan urges his supporters to gather at D-Chowk in Islamabad until their demands are met, it is expected that these digital disruptions will persist. In preparation for the protest, the government has deployed thousands of police and paramilitary forces in riot gear and blocked key roads leading to Islamabad.

Internet services affected in Lahore, Islamabad other cities ahead of PTI Protest

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 25 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.2 278.9
Euro EUR 288.60 291.35
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.75 350.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180.25 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.05 739.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.6 201
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.8 1.86
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 891.2 900.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 714.75 723.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search