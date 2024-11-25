WhatsApp, Instagram services disrupted for second day in Pakistan amid Protest

LAHORE – Services of WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and other communication application continues to disrupt, leaving millions frustrated in Pakistan amid Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) march to capital.

To avoid any political upheaval, authorities restricted nationwide services while users are facing challenges in accessing the platforms, with widespread reports of outages. The cause of the disruption remains unclear, and no official statement has been issued by authorities, prompting speculation about the timing of the shutdown.

The government earlier cautioned masses to be ready for such situation, including restriction on internet services without mentioning any specific region.

Internet monitoring platform NetBlocks and Downdetector also witnessed widespread issues, with Pakistanis unable to access WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and other major websites.

The disruption extends beyond social media platforms, with slow internet speeds affecting overall connectivity.

Amid the disruption, people lamented government’s back-to-back restrictions during protests. Some even termed shutdowns a violation of citizens’ right to access information and freedom of speech. “These restrictions are not only hurting the public, but they’re also making us a laughingstock internationally,” she added.

In response to PTI’s protest call, State Minister for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja took to social media, labeling the rally a “Fitna Call” and emphasizing the government’s stance against PTI’s mobilization efforts.

As PTI founder Imran Khan urges his supporters to gather at D-Chowk in Islamabad until their demands are met, it is expected that these digital disruptions will persist. In preparation for the protest, the government has deployed thousands of police and paramilitary forces in riot gear and blocked key roads leading to Islamabad.