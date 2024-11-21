Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Historic as PSX crosses 97,000 milestone for first time

Psx Climbs 750 Points Amid Broad Based Buying After Constitutional Tweaks

KARACHI – Bulls continued to rule the Pakistan Stock Exchange Market (PSX) as it has created yet another record on Thursday.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 index 1,721.02 points to reach 97,267.476 level for first time in history of Pakistan as investors are positively responding to recent cut in policy rate and improving national economy.

The strong momentum began earlier in the week, with the index rising by 860 points to close at 95,856 on the second day of trading.

Earlier, the index had closed at 94,995 points, with 378,888,671 shares changing hands, amounting to Rs19.375 billion in total turnover.

Experts linked the ongoing upward trend to growing investor confidence and a positive market outlook. The series of record highs in recent weeks suggests a robust investment climate, as market participants continue to show optimism for the future of the PSX. KSE 100’s continuous rally highlights Pakistan’s improving economic prospects and the appeal of its equity markets.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 21 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 279.1
Euro EUR 290.85 293.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.55 353.05
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 181.25 181.43
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.16 200.56
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.99 904.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search