Historic as PSX crosses 97,000 milestone for first time

KARACHI – Bulls continued to rule the Pakistan Stock Exchange Market (PSX) as it has created yet another record on Thursday.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 index 1,721.02 points to reach 97,267.476 level for first time in history of Pakistan as investors are positively responding to recent cut in policy rate and improving national economy.

The strong momentum began earlier in the week, with the index rising by 860 points to close at 95,856 on the second day of trading.

Earlier, the index had closed at 94,995 points, with 378,888,671 shares changing hands, amounting to Rs19.375 billion in total turnover.

Experts linked the ongoing upward trend to growing investor confidence and a positive market outlook. The series of record highs in recent weeks suggests a robust investment climate, as market participants continue to show optimism for the future of the PSX. KSE 100’s continuous rally highlights Pakistan’s improving economic prospects and the appeal of its equity markets.