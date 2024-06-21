Search

Pakistan

Thieves steal entire mobile tower in Larkana village

05:56 PM | 21 Jun, 2024
mobile towers stolen in larkana

LARKANA -  In an unprecedented incident in the rural area of Naudero, Larkana, thieves made off with an entire mobile company tower, including the main gate and other installations, local media reported today.

According to media sources, the peculiar theft took place in the village of Bhoonbhat Pur, where thieves meticulously dismantled and stole a private mobile company's tower. The thieves reportedly cut the tower from top to bottom with precision, also taking away the main gate and other essential fixtures.

The private mobile phone company had stationed two security guards to monitor their installations in the village. Following the theft, General Manager Sajid Iqbal of the mobile company filed a complaint at the Naudero police station against the security guards, accusing them of negligence in protecting the tower.

In his complaint, the General Manager stated that the company had been receiving complaints from users about poor mobile signals in the area. Upon inspection by company technicians to resolve technical issues, it was discovered that the entire tower, along with its components, had been stolen.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident. Considering the nature of the theft, it is suspected that the thieves were well-informed about the internal workings and layout of the tower.

The investigation is ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators and recover the stolen property.

Pakistan

05:56 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

Thieves steal entire mobile tower in Larkana village

05:23 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

Police detain three in Lahore after infant's body disappears shortly ...

04:52 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

BYD and HUB Power team up to introduce electric cars in Pakistan

03:25 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismail unveil 'Awam Pakistan' party

03:05 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

Budget 2024-25: Telecom companies opposes deduction of 75% tax on ...

03:00 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

Pakistan experiences longest day and shortest night of 2024

Pakistan

08:49 AM | 19 Jun, 2024

Earthquake shakes Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Peshawar

10:02 AM | 19 Jun, 2024

Over 1200 Pakistanis land in hospitals after eating too much meat on ...

07:21 PM | 20 Jun, 2024

Islamabad college for girls opens first Google Education Center of ...

09:12 AM | 19 Jun, 2024

Pakistani journalist Khalil Jibran gunned down in targeted attack

08:30 PM | 18 Jun, 2024

Who possesses more nuclear weapons: India or Pakistan?

10:15 PM | 18 Jun, 2024

AJK wildlife authorities launch search for bodies of leopard cubs ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:27 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

Gold prices reach record high of Rs. 1600 per tola in Pakistan

Gold & Silver

06:27 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

Gold prices reach record high of Rs. 1600 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 21 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 21, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.75 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 297 and selling rate is 299.5 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.75.

Forex Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 280.75
Euro EUR 297  299.5 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.5  354 
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.80  75.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.75 73.5
Australian Dollar AUD 181.2 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.91 749.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.5 205.5
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.11 40.51
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.62 916.62
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.07 59.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.98 172.98
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 723.62 731.62
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.53 77.23
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.68 26.98
Swiss Franc CHF 315.08 317.58
Thai Bhat THB 7.59 7.74

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: