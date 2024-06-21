Thieves steal entire mobile tower in Larkana village

LARKANA - In an unprecedented incident in the rural area of Naudero, Larkana, thieves made off with an entire mobile company tower, including the main gate and other installations, local media reported today.

According to media sources, the peculiar theft took place in the village of Bhoonbhat Pur, where thieves meticulously dismantled and stole a private mobile company's tower. The thieves reportedly cut the tower from top to bottom with precision, also taking away the main gate and other essential fixtures.

The private mobile phone company had stationed two security guards to monitor their installations in the village. Following the theft, General Manager Sajid Iqbal of the mobile company filed a complaint at the Naudero police station against the security guards, accusing them of negligence in protecting the tower.

In his complaint, the General Manager stated that the company had been receiving complaints from users about poor mobile signals in the area. Upon inspection by company technicians to resolve technical issues, it was discovered that the entire tower, along with its components, had been stolen.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident. Considering the nature of the theft, it is suspected that the thieves were well-informed about the internal workings and layout of the tower.

The investigation is ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators and recover the stolen property.