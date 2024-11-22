Metro bus service in Rawalpindi to remain unavailable for 4 days

RAWALPINDI – The Metro Bus administration announced that the service will not be available in Rawalpindi from November 28 to December 1.

It said that the service will be closed from the Saddar Station to Faizabad Station due to track maintenance.

However, the bus service from Faizabad to the Pak Secretariat will continue without any interruption, the administration said the service will be restored on December 2.

The Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro Bus Service is a key public transportation system that connects the twin cities. Launched in 2015, this 24.8-kilometer corridor is designed to provide a faster, more efficient alternative to traditional road transport, helping alleviate traffic congestion in the region. The service operates on dedicated bus lanes, ensuring uninterrupted and swift travel.

Starting from the Saddar area in Rawalpindi, the route passes through major areas such as Committee Chowk, Faizabad, and continues to key locations in Islamabad, including the Pak Secretariat.

With its frequent service and affordable fares, the Metro Bus has proven to be popular among commuters, significantly reducing travel time.