Security forces kill three terrorists in Bannu IBO

Four Terrorists Killed North Waziristan Operations Ispr

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed three terrorists during an Intelligence based operation (IBO) in Bannu district, said military’s media wing on Friday.

In the early hours of Friday, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Bannu District on reported presence of terrorists, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a news release.

During conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged terrorists location, as a result of which, three of them were killed while two got injured.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

“Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other Khwarji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,” ISPR said.

Earlier this week, 12 soldiers were martyred and six terrorists were killed in an attack on a joint check post in in general area MaliKhel in Bannu District.

The militants attempted to attack the check post on 19 November 2024. In ensuing fire exchange, six terrorists were killed. The attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted by own troops, which forced the militants to ram an explosive laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the post.

The suicide blast led to collapse of portion of perimeter wall and damaged the adjoining infrastructure, resulting in martyrdom of twelve brave sons of soil that include ten soldiers of the security forces and two soldiers of Frontier Constabulary.

