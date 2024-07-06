Meet 15 Pakistani-British MPs joining new UK govt

Labour party frontrunner Keir Starmer has finally become UK's new prime minister and he eyed forming a diverse government.
The newly elected Prime Minister aims to lead diverse parliament with notable presence of 15 British-Pakistani members and an increased representation of women and ethnic minorities.
Labour Party candidates including Afzal Khan, Imran Hussain, Naz Shah, Yasmin Qureshi, Muhammad Yasin, Tahir Ali, Shabana Mahmood, Zarah Sultana, Dr Zubir Ahmed, Naushabah Khan, and Dr Rosena Allin-Khan secured victories, alongside independent and Conservative candidates like Ayoub Khan, Adnan Hussain, Saqib Bhatti, and Nusrat Ghani.
This has resulted in a record level of ethnic minority representation in the House of Commons, now standing at 13%, up from 10% in 2019, although still not fully reflective of the population's diversity. The incoming Parliament will also include a record 242 female lawmakers, marking a significant increase since 2019.
|Party
|MPs
|Labour
|Afzal Khan, Imran Hussain, Naz Shah, Yasmin Qureshi, Muhammad Yasin, Tahir Ali, Shabana Mahmood, Zarah Sultana, Dr Zubir Ahmed, Naushabah Khan, Dr Rosena Allin-Khan
|Conservatives
|Saqib Bhatti, Nusrat Ghani, Rishi Sunak (outgoing PM)
|Ind.
|Saqib Bhatti, Nusrat Ghani, Rishi Sunak (outgoing PM)
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 6, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on last day of the week.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.30
|297.80
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.50
|353.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.20
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.9
|204.9
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.61
|916.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
