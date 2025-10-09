Big News for Punjab Farmers: Get the Latest Machines with Zero Interest

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz officially launched province’s first-ever High-Tech Farm Mechanization Financing Program Portal, introducing a new digital era for the agricultural sector.

The initiavie marks major step forward in Punjab government’s commitment to digitally empower agriculture, reduce manual labor, and boost crop yields through innovation and technology.

Speaking at launch ceremony, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said the initiative would prove to be a milestone in bringing about an agricultural revolution in Punjab. “We aim to transform Punjab’s agriculture on modern and scientific lines to enhance productivity and empower farmers,” she said.

During this briefing, Secretary Agriculture informed Chief Minister that under the program, interest-free loans of up to Rs30 million will be provided for 12 types of high-tech agricultural machinery. Farmers will benefit from a six-month grace period, while repayments can be made in quarterly installments over five years.

The loans will be available to farmers, service providers, and agri-companies, who can apply directly through the newly launched digital portal.

The program attracted participation from several international manufacturers, including 27 companies from China, 10 from Turkey, 5 from Italy, and others from Japan, the US, Brazil, Spain, and Belarus.

Under High-Tech Farm Mechanization Financing Program, farmers will have access to advanced machinery such as wheat combine harvesters, multi-crop planters, rice planters, nursery machines, rice harvesters, wheat straw balers, maize cob harvesters, silage harvesters, maize cob dryers, orchard pruners, and orchard air blast sprayers.

Additionally, central pivot irrigation systems and high-power tractors have also been included to promote efficiency and modernization in the farming sector.