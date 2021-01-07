'Shame on you!' – Faryal Mehmood faces backlash over revealing outfits in latest shoot

Celebrities often receive criticism for their lifestyle choices, especially female stars face major backlash and unwanted opinion due to their wardrobe choices. This time around, Pakistani actress Faryal Mehmood is at the receiving end of not only the fashion police but also the moral police.

The 30-year-old rising star revamped her public image by following a strict fitness regime that made waves amongst the public. Mehmood has a bold and sassy style statement; much in contrast to her onscreen aura.

The Laal Ishq actress shared a few pictures of herself from a recent photoshoot by ace photographer Abdullah Haris. Donning a backless top, Faryal posted her picture alongside a witty caption:

“This is for the social media trolls. Hoping this platform provides you that moment of importance you needed to assure your self-righteousness… Happy Trolling!” she wrote.

The moral brigade bashed the actress and could not handle her revealing dress. Her comment section was filled with people spewing hate comments.

Unfortunately, the norm of bashing public figures in Pakistan is now quite prevalent, and has resulted in the exploitation of the freedom of speech. Some of the comments also delivered a lecture on Mehmood's dressing.

Earlier, Mehwish Hayat, Hira Mani, Hania Amir and Saba Qamar have most often been criticised for wearing revealing outfits, with comments section filled with hatred and constant trolling.

The moral police of Pakistani media did not even spare Turkish star Esra Bilgic for wearing a bikini in her Instagram post.