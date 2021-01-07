'Shame on you!' – Faryal Mehmood faces backlash over revealing outfits in latest shoot
Web Desk
03:53 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
'Shame on you!' – Faryal Mehmood faces backlash over revealing outfits in latest shoot
Share

Celebrities often receive criticism for their lifestyle choices, especially female stars face major backlash and unwanted opinion due to their wardrobe choices. This time around, Pakistani actress Faryal Mehmood is at the receiving end of not only the fashion police but also the moral police.

The 30-year-old rising star revamped her public image by following a strict fitness regime that made waves amongst the public. Mehmood has a bold and sassy style statement; much in contrast to her onscreen aura. 

The Laal Ishq actress shared a few pictures of herself from a recent photoshoot by ace photographer Abdullah Haris. Donning a backless top, Faryal posted her picture alongside a witty caption:

“This is for the social media trolls. Hoping this platform provides you that moment of importance you needed to assure your self-righteousness… Happy Trolling!” she wrote.

The moral brigade bashed the actress and could not handle her revealing dress. Her comment section was filled with people spewing hate comments.

Unfortunately, the norm of bashing public figures in Pakistan is now quite prevalent, and has resulted in the exploitation of the freedom of speech. Some of the comments also delivered a lecture on Mehmood's dressing.

Earlier, Mehwish Hayat, Hira Mani, Hania Amir and Saba Qamar have most often been criticised for wearing revealing outfits, with comments section filled with hatred and constant trolling.

The moral police of Pakistani media did not even spare Turkish star Esra Bilgic for wearing a bikini in her Instagram post.

Saba Qamar trolled for latest photoshoot 05:37 PM | 1 Jan, 2021

An incredibly gifted actress Saba Qamar is one of the fashionistas of Pakistan’s entertainment industry. With ...

More From This Category
Happy birthday Mehwish Hayat! 5 times the ...
07:54 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
Ali Rehman Khan tests positive for COVID-19 ...
06:36 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
Sethi Haveli – Late 19th century building in ...
05:35 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
'Are You Enjoying?' Mira Sethi’s debut novel is ...
05:58 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
New date for Grammy Awards 2021 announced
04:41 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
Fawad Ch & family receives 'Ottoman welcome' in ...
03:15 PM | 6 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Shame on you!' – Faryal Mehmood faces backlash over revealing outfits in latest shoot
03:53 PM | 7 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr