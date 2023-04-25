Jahanzeb Rizwan becomes first Pakistani boxer to win Golden Gloves championship in US

HOUSTON – Pakistani-origin boxer Jahanzeb Rizwan has won the National Golden Gloves tournament in the United States.

The amateur boxer knocked out his opponent in the third round; the young blood also raked accolades for displaying impressive skills as he won all 12 contests in the championship.

He penned a heartfelt note on social media. “The only reason why I’m here is because of Allah and without Allah I would not even be here in this great position,” the ace boxer said, thanking his parents, family and friends for always supporting him since day one of the tournament.

Jahanzeb said he devoted his life to this tournament and all the hard work finally paid off. “Like Muhammad Ali said I hated every minute of training, but I said, ''Don't quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your lives as a champion,” he further mentioned.

He revealed that despite the injuries he got from the last 5 months of training camp for the fights. “I learned to become a warrior and fight through the pain like Jimmy and my dad always say…One week before the fight i fractured my right hand and was worried about winning the fight…I know it’s wrong but I didn’t tell them until after the fight because I was too scared, even after fighting with basically one hand I defeated 2 enemies fear and my opponent,” his post further reads.

In clips shared by his official account on Instagram, he can be seen carrying the Pakistani flag while his family and friends cheered him.