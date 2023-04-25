WATCH: Foreign tourist heckled at Faisal Mosque in another shameful incident

ISLAMABAD – In another embarrassing incident in the country’s federal capital, a female foreign tourist was harassed at the iconic Faisal Mosque.

A clip doing rounds on the internet shows an influx of charged men chasing a female tourist on the grounds of Islamabad's iconic mosque on the second day of Eid ul Fitr. The woman tourist can be seen escaping the rowdy youth who continue to chase the victim while filming her from different angles.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Police have taken note of the incident and have urged visitors to dial emergency numbers in cases in meted out such harassment. Despite the notice, no complaint has been lodged to nab the culprits till the filing of this report.

In Riyasat-e-Pudina, Foreign tourists visiting the Faisal Mosque in Islamabad get harassed by uncivilised Pakistani men. 😃😃😃👇 pic.twitter.com/s2KyZunOt6 — Naren Mukherjee (@NMukherjee6) April 23, 2023

The recent incident was slammed by several social media users who blamed law enforcers over non-operational procedures and lamented the illiteracy and low moral values of local residents.

The recent incident comes months after a video of indecent behaviour went viral on social media showing how the foreign women faced harassment when they were visiting Shakarparian on Pakistan Independence Day.