Pakistan’s three-star general Nauman Mehmood set to retire this month

Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood is set to retire this month after serving over 3.5 decades in Pakistan Army. He was named fourth in the seniority list for the appointment of Chief of the Army Staff.

The coveted officer, who hailed Baloch Regiment, served in several coveted leadership positions in his 36-year-long career.

He is the recipient of Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) and was promoted to the rank of lieutenant general in April 2019. Lt. Gen. Nauman Mehmood served as Corps Commander Peshawar, besides having exposure of the country’s Intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), where he served as director-general analysis.

The current president of National Defence University (NDU) has diversified experience in the armed forces. He served as general officer commanding (GOC) of an Infantry Division in North Waziristan District, a mountainous region of the northwest that has been one of the major battlegrounds where the leading military operation was launched against TTP and other terror groups.

The Lieutenant General is said to be senior-most to hold his position to-date as Commander 11 Corps to head the force operating in the area bordering war-torn Afghanistan.

He further performed his duties as General Headquarters inspector general for Communication & Information Technology Branch at Rawalpindi.

Mehmood lived in Shaheed Army Officers Colony and was commissioned in 1987. He was appointed as chief instructor, senior instructor, and instructor class A at the Command and Staff College. He completed his graduation from the Pakistan Command and Staff College, Command and Staff College, Egypt, and the NDU.