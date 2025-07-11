Uae Airline Introduces Ticket Payments Via Cryptocurrency

DUBAI – In a major development aligned with its digital transformation goals, a leading airline in the United Arab Emirates has announced that passengers will now be able to purchase tickets using cryptocurrency.

According to Arab media reports, the airline has signed an agreement with global crypto authorities, allowing the use of digital currencies for ticket payments. This move marks a significant step toward integrating blockchain-based financial systems into the travel industry.

Authorities in Dubai further revealed that, in addition to airline tickets, cryptocurrency will also be accepted for shopping at duty-free outlets at Dubai Airport. This development reflects the city’s commitment to aligning its digital vision with crypto technology.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Minister of State for Cryptocurrency, Bilal Bin Saqib, acknowledged the progress, stating that “cryptocurrency is a financial reality” and Pakistan is also working in this area. He praised Dubai’s crypto framework as active and successful, urging Pakistan to follow a similar path to boost various sectors, including tourism.