Iranian anchor Sahar Emami returns to air after Israeli strike disrupts live broadcast

TEHRAN – Iranian state TV presenter Sahar Emami has made a dramatic return to television, minutes after a viral video showed her abruptly fleeing a live broadcast during an Israeli airstrike on Tehran.

The incident occurred on Monday when Israel launched a rare and direct strike on the headquarters of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), located in Tehran’s northern District 3.

During the live segment, Emami was strongly condemning Israel when a powerful blast rocked the studio. The explosion sent dust and debris falling from the ceiling, cutting the broadcast short and forcing her to leave mid-sentence.

The moment, caught on camera, quickly spread across global media platforms, symbolizing the unprecedented escalation in the Israel-Iran conflict.

The moment that Iran’s state TV was attacked by Israel while On Air pic.twitter.com/hDtmln2fHT — Nafiseh Kohnavard (@nafisehkBBC) June 16, 2025

The airstrike came just hours after Israel’s Defense Minister declared that Iran’s state television and radio network was “about to disappear.” The Israeli military had issued a warning for residents in the area to evacuate, signaling a direct attack on a critical communication hub.

Footage shared by BBC correspondent Nafiseh Kohnavard on social media platform X showed the studio engulfed in dust as the broadcast suddenly ended. The attack marked one of the boldest military moves against Iran’s state media infrastructure in recent years.

Despite the trauma of the experience, Sahar Emami has since returned to the screen, an appearance that Iranian media outlets hailed as an act of resilience and defiance. Her return was framed as a strong message that Iran’s voice would not be silenced in the face of aggression.

Tensions between Israel and Iran continue to intensify, raising alarms across the international community.

As diplomatic efforts falter, such direct attacks on media and communication centers underscore the growing volatility of the conflict and its far-reaching impact on civilians and state institutions.