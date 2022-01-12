Punjab assures foolproof security for PSL 7 matches

LAHORE – The Punjab government on Wednesday assured that foolproof security will be provided for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 event.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat Ali chaired a meeting to discuss security matters related to Pakistan’s top cricket event.

The meeting was attended by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali Khan, representatives of Rangers and Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) and other officials.

Ramiz Raja briefed the participants about security and administrative matters related to international players, who will visit Pakistan for PSL 7.

PSL will begin on January 27 with defending champions Multan Sultans taking on hosts and 2020 champions Karachi Kings at the National Stadium.

The 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators will go toe to toe with 2017 winners Peshawar Zalmi on the following day on Friday.

In first of the six double-headers to be played in the 32-day and 34-match tournament, Multan Sultans will take on 2020 runners-up Lahore Qalandars at 2pm PKT, which will be followed by the Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators’ fixture that will begin at 7pm PKT on Saturday.

Two-time champions Islamabad will be in action on Sunday afternoon when they will lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi, with the evening match to be played between arch-rivals Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars.

After Karachi, which will host 15 matches from 27 January to 7 February, action will shift to the Gaddafi Stadium where the remaining 15 league matches and the four play-offs will be played from 10-27 February.