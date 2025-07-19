Trump confirms five jets were downed during recent Pakistan-India conflict

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump confirmed that five fighter jets were shot down during a recent intense conflict between India and Pakistan.

Speaking to Republican lawmakers at the White House, Trump did not specify which side downed the aircraft but acknowledged the incident while discussing his role in de-escalating the situation.

The conflict followed an attack in April in the Pahalgam region of Indian-administered Kashmir, where 26 people were killed by unidentified assailants. India, without providing concrete evidence, blamed Pakistan for the assault. Pakistan, in response, firmly rejected the allegations and offered full cooperation in an impartial investigation.

While the United States condemned the Pahalgam attack, it refrained from endorsing India’s accusation against Pakistan. Tensions escalated rapidly, and on May 7, India reportedly launched military action against Pakistan. In response, Pakistan retaliated forcefully, claiming to have shot down five Indian aircraft, including Rafale jets.

Despite Pakistan’s assertions, India has consistently avoided confirming the loss of its jets.

However, Trump’s comments serve as an external acknowledgment that aircraft were indeed downed during the exchange.

The US media also reported that India had claimed to have destroyed Pakistani aircraft, a statement Pakistan denied outright, stating no Pakistani jets were lost and India failed to produce any credible evidence.

The conflict, involving fighter jets, drones, and artillery, led to significant damage on both sides. India ultimately sought US intervention to end hostilities, resulting in a ceasefire brokered by Trump on May 10.

According to Trump, he warned both countries that failure to de-escalate would result in a suspension of trade with the United States.

During the ceasefire negotiations, Trump also offered to mediate the long-standing Kashmir dispute. He stated, “I will work with both of you to find a solution to the Kashmir issue, even if it takes a thousand years.” Pakistan welcomed Trump’s mediation offer immediately, while India rejected it and denied U.S. involvement in securing the ceasefire.

The Pakistani Foreign Office issued a statement supporting Trump’s offer, emphasizing that the Kashmir conflict remains a serious threat to regional and international peace. In contrast, India dismissed the idea of third-party mediation altogether.