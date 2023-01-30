Kapil Sharma set to make singing debut with Guru Randhawa

Kapil Sharma is gearing up to make his debut as a singer alongside famous Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa with Alone.
The standup comedian is famous for his comic timing, hit comedy shows on television, and the shows he has conducted worldwide.
Music, however, remains his first love. He has a passion for singing and showcases his talent through the various songs he performs on his show. Before rising to fame as a stand-up comedian and host, Kapil had pursued opportunities in music shows but failed.
Turning to his Instagram, the Guru revealed the official poster of the song and wrote, “We are excited to share “ALONE” with you all. Can’t wait for the world to hear @kapilsharma paji debut song. Out on 9th Feb."
The famous comedian also took to his Twitter handle to reveal the poster captioning "Coming soon on your nearest YouTube channel Thankyou so much my bro."
Coming soon on your nearest YouTube channel???? Thankyou so much my bro @GuruOfficial & @TSeries ❤️???? #StayTuned #9thfeb pic.twitter.com/ZA2RnknWZV— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 29, 2023
Many celebrities like Mika Singh and Badshah took to the comment section to express their excitement and enthusiasm over the news.
On the work front, Randhawa collaborated with Shehnaaz Gill for his song Moon Rise which has been going viral. Moreover, he is all set to make his acting debut with the film Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay with Anupam Kher.
Meanwhile, Sharma’s upcoming film Zwigato is slated to release in theatres on March 17.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 30, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 11:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|270
|272.5
|Euro
|EUR
|275.75
|278.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69.75
|70.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|67.25
|67.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|644.19
|652.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|187.5
|189.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|35.71
|36.11
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|35.38
|35.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|30.94
|31.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.97
|3.08
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.53
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|793.09
|802.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|57.02
|57.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|156.69
|158.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|24.46
|24.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|629.39
|637.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|66.54
|67.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|184.38
|186.38
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|23.51
|23.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|263.01
|265.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.38
|7.52
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs211,900 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs181,670.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs158,400 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,300.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Karachi
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Quetta
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Attock
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Multan
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
