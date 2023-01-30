Kapil Sharma set to make singing debut with Guru Randhawa

Kapil Sharma is gearing up to make his debut as a singer alongside famous Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa with Alone.

The standup comedian is famous for his comic timing, hit comedy shows on television, and the shows he has conducted worldwide.

Music, however, remains his first love. He has a passion for singing and showcases his talent through the various songs he performs on his show. Before rising to fame as a stand-up comedian and host, Kapil had pursued opportunities in music shows but failed.

Turning to his Instagram, the Guru revealed the official poster of the song and wrote, “We are excited to share “ALONE” with you all. Can’t wait for the world to hear @kapilsharma paji debut song. Out on 9th Feb."

The famous comedian also took to his Twitter handle to reveal the poster captioning "Coming soon on your nearest YouTube channel Thankyou so much my bro."

Many celebrities like Mika Singh and Badshah took to the comment section to express their excitement and enthusiasm over the news.

On the work front, Randhawa collaborated with Shehnaaz Gill for his song Moon Rise which has been going viral. Moreover, he is all set to make his acting debut with the film Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay with Anupam Kher.

Meanwhile, Sharma’s upcoming film Zwigato is slated to release in theatres on March 17.