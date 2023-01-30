Sham Idrees and Froggy take a break in their relationship

Popular vloggers Sham Idrees and Froggy are apparently taking some time apart.
The couple are Canada-based YouTubers and currently have a following of 2.21 million and 844,000 subscribers respectively. .
On Monday, Sham made a statement on his Instagram story about taking a break from his relationship with Froggy. He said, "I would like to announce that me and Froggy are taking some time away from each other in our relationship."
He further requested privacy and asked not to be involved in any matters regarding Froggy, Rabail, or other family members during this challenging period.
Froggy has not shared any statement from her side yet.
The duo have been embroiled in controversy quite a few times. In 2019, Froggy was allegedly attacked by one of Ducky Bhai’s fans at one of the meets and greets the couple had in Pakistan.
In 2021, a controversy arose when a Muslim couple and their hijabi family accused Canadian cafe chain Demetres of Islamophobic behaviour, alleging that they were refused service due to their faith. However, the cafe chain denied the claim, stating that it was due to Covid-19 protocols. The incident sparked a heated debate on social media, with some people doubting the couple's story and accusing them of faking the incident to gain attention, while others called out the perceived lack of action against real instances of Islamophobia.
The couple tied the knot four years ago and have two children, Sierra, two, and Shanaya, four months. Idrees also has another daughter, Dua, 10, from his previous marriage.
