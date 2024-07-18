Search

Lifestyle

Hania Aamir's new bold style sparks public debate

Web Desk
08:34 PM | 18 Jul, 2024
Hania Aamir's new bold style sparks public debate

Hania Aamir, renowned as one of the top stars in the country, is celebrated for her charming dimples and captivating persona, alongside her engaging social media content. 

With a string of successful dramas to her credit, she has garnered a global fan following. Hania is also a favorite among brands, endorsing major names in Pakistan.

Recently, Hania sparked public debate with her latest advertisement for an automobile brand, showcased in a unique androgynous style on her Instagram. 

Her confident demeanor and seamless movements in the video have captured attention and stirred discussion.

Mahira Khan, Sara Ali Khan dazzle in identical Iqbal Hussain couture

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

08:34 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

Hania Aamir's new bold style sparks public debate

07:47 PM | 16 Jul, 2024

Umair Jaswal's cryptic message on Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's ...

10:15 PM | 15 Jul, 2024

After FIFA, Wimbledon picks Pakistani 'Blockbuster' song for Carlos ...

05:15 PM | 15 Jul, 2024

Best Hotels in Murree with Scenic Mountain Views

05:33 PM | 14 Jul, 2024

Mahira Khan, Sara Ali Khan dazzle in identical Iqbal Hussain couture

05:12 PM | 14 Jul, 2024

Renowned stage actor Mujahid Rana passes away at 60

Advertisement

Latest

09:03 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

Stray dog kills four-month-old boy in Pakpattan 

Gold & Silver

02:54 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

Gold hits all-time high after Rs4,600 per tola increase in Pakistan

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 18 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 18, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.

British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)         
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.05 280.75
Euro EUR 301.25 303.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.15 358.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.37
Australian Dollar AUD 184.55 186.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741 749
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 309.15 311.65
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: