Hania Aamir's new bold style sparks public debate

Hania Aamir, renowned as one of the top stars in the country, is celebrated for her charming dimples and captivating persona, alongside her engaging social media content.

With a string of successful dramas to her credit, she has garnered a global fan following. Hania is also a favorite among brands, endorsing major names in Pakistan.

Recently, Hania sparked public debate with her latest advertisement for an automobile brand, showcased in a unique androgynous style on her Instagram.

Her confident demeanor and seamless movements in the video have captured attention and stirred discussion.