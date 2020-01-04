Miley Cyrus settles $300 million song lawsuit

Miley Cyrus has sorted a $US300 million ($432 million) copyright infringement lawsuit by a Jamaican songwriter. The pop star was accused of snaveling her 2013 smash We Can't Stop from a similar song he recorded about 25 years ago.

Michael May, who performs as Flourgon, took legal action against Cyrus in March 2018, claiming that We Can't Stop is identical to his 1988 song We Run Things, which he called a reggae favorite since listed as No. 1 in his home country.

May indicted Cyrus and her label RCA Records, of misappropriating material including the phrase "We run things. Things no run we," which she sang as "We run things. Things don't run we."

May, Cyrus, Sony and other defendants lodged a joint prerequisite in Manhattan federal court on Friday ending the lawsuit with prejudice, which means that it cannot be filed again.

According to Cyrus' lawyers a settlement agreement had been signed, and that the stipulation would be registered "pending payment of the settlement proceeds," which were not specified.

May and Cyrus’ lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

