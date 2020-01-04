PM Imran inaugurates Huawei ICT Lab at NAMAL Institute
04:15 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
PM Imran inaugurates Huawei ICT Lab at NAMAL Institute
MIANWALI - Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday inaugurated a Huawei Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) Lab at NAMAL Institute here.

After the inauguration of the laboratory, the prime minister was also briefed about the state of the art ICT facility at the institute.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, senior management of the NAMAL Institute and representatives of Huawei were also present on the occasion.

On his arrival at the model police station, Punjab police presented guard of honour to the Prime Minister. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was also accompanying the prime minister.

IG Punjab briefed the prime minister about the working of Model Police stations.

Under the initiative, 29 model police stations have been set up throughout the province where CCTV cameras have also been installed to monitor the performance of the police.

Under the initiative, a helpline 8,787 has also been established for registering complaints and a Superintendent of Police will be appointed in every district for dealing with complaints.

The Prime Minister was briefed about the state of the art information and communications technology facility at NAMAL Institute.

